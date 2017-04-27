Current Events roundup

Potential Government shutdown

Congress has until midnight on April 28 to pass a spending bill for federal funding. It is expected that Congress will extend the deadline, at a minimum.

New high

The latest CBS news poll showed a record support for marijuana legalization. More than 60 percent voted in favor of marijuana legalization, the highest percentage in the poll’s history.

No longer a factor

Fox News announced that Bill O’Reilly will not be returning after a slew of sexual harassment allegations by Fox News co-workers.

Run-off in Georgia

Jon Ossoff, a Democrat making his first bid for elective office, missed winning outright in a heavily conservative House district in Georgia on April 18. Ossoff received 48.1 percent of the vote, when he needed more than 50 percent to win outright.

A taxing march

Protesters around the country marched on April 15 demanding that President Trump release his tax returns. The President stated on his Twitter account, “Someone should look into who paid for the small organized rallies yesterday. The election is over!”

Sources: Vox, CBS News, Politico, The New York Times, The Washington Post

Shawn Matthews

sematthews@vwc.edu