Drunk driver responsible for Nancy Kelly’s death gets six years

Thomas Neil Walters, 39, was sentenced on April 20 to 11 years in jail with five suspended in connection with Nancy Kelly’s death.

During the early morning hours of April 24, 2016, Kelly’s life ended suddenly when the car she was in was hit from behind by an intoxicated driver. That driver was Walters.

Kelly was a star basketball player at Virginia Wesleyan College and a member of the class of 2015. She was continuing her studies at Eastern Virginia Medical School to be a doctor.

The Marlin community has honored Kelly’s legacy through fundraisers that bring attention to the dangers of drunk driving. Her jersey number 14 was retired at a ceremony in her honor on January 14, 2017.

Courtney Herrick

clherrick@vwc.edu