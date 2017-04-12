A look inside the Greer Center

On Friday, April 7, alumni and their guests were given the opportunity to tour the new Greer Environmental Sciences Center. The tour was led by Sydney Covey, a 2015 alumna who is the project’s Sustainability Program Analyst. The center will feature four main labs and additional areas for sampling and research, as well as eight faculty office spaces. The center will also offer an event space where students and the college will be able to host a variety of events. Furthermore, there will be a solar-paneled roof and a rooftop garden to be developed in partnership with the Norfolk Botanical Garden. The building will also feature the only tiered-style class room on campus other than Clarke 118.

Ashley Kline

aakline@vwc.edu

