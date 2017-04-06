Campus countdown

April 8th

Marlins Make a Difference Day

Time: 8 a.m.- 1:00p.m.

Marlins go into the community in teams to help different agencies in our community. Volunteers select their sites in the Office of Community Service, and enjoy breakfast and lunch together to celebrate. For more information, contact Diane Hotaling with Office of Community Service

April 11th

A Visit from Matthew Baldiga, American Conservatory Theater

Time: 11:00 a.m.-12:30p.m.

Location: Hofheimer Theatre

Matthew Baldiga will lead an information session on A.C.T.’s actor training programs: The Summer Training Congress, M.F.A. program, and the San Francisco Semester.

April 13th

Life Matters: Dr. Timothy O’Rourke

Time: 12:00 p.m.-12:50 p.m.

Location: Shafer Room

Members of the Wesleyan community offer autobiographical reflections on their emotional, intellectual, and spiritual experiences. Free and open to the public. Call 757.455.3129 or email csrf@vwc.edu

April 20th

Muslim Women and Stories of Life in America

Time: 7:00 p.m.-8:15 p.m.

Location: Blocker Auditorium

A panel discussion moderated by Dr. Tahani Amer, Senior Technologist at NASA Headquarters will focus on circumstances faced by Muslim women in America. Call 757.455.3129 or email csrf@vwc.edu for more information.