Spring alumni weekend

Alumni Soccer and Volleyball Games
- The men’s and women’s alumni soccer games will take place on the practice field at 10 a.m. on April 8
- The alumni volleyball game will begin at 11 a.m. in the Convocation Center.
- These events are open to the public.
9th Annual Strike Out Cancer Event
- The softball double header will start at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 8.
- The Strike Out Cancer event started as a way for the softball team to celebrate the life of Coach Brandon Elliott’s mom.
- The event started as the team charging admission and having a cookout. At the first event, the team raised $3,000.
- Tickets will be $5 and can be purchased at the gate.
Seafood Party in the Dell
- The 35th Seafood Party in the Dell will take place on Saturday, April 8th from 5p.m.-7p.m.
- The event will take place on the Batten Center Lawn with tables and chairs set up.
- Students will have access to seafood by using a meal swipe; alumni and families will receive a meal for $5 per person.
- Music will be performed by the Dustin Furlow Duo.
Athletic Games
- 11 a.m.- Guilford College vs. Women’s Lacrosse Birdsong Field
- 12:30 p.m.- Roanoke College vs. Softball (double-header) Marlin Field
- 12:30 p.m.- Roanoke College vs. Baseball (double-header) Kenneth R. Perry Field
- 1 p.m.- Shenandoah University vs. Men’s Lacrosse Birdsong Field
