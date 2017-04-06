Spring alumni weekend

These events are open to the public.

The alumni volleyball game will begin at 11 a.m. in the Convocation Center.

The men’s and women’s alumni soccer games will take place on the practice field at 10 a.m. on April 8

9th Annual Strike Out Cancer Event

The softball double header will start at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 8.

The Strike Out Cancer event started as a way for the softball team to celebrate the life of Coach Brandon Elliott’s mom.

The event started as the team charging admission and having a cookout. At the first event, the team raised $3,000.