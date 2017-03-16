A day at the Newseum

Students enrolled in journalism 201, along with Marlin Chronicle contributors, visited the Newseum in Washington D.C. through the Lighthouse at VWC.

According to the Newseum philosophy, the Newseum “promotes, explains and defends free expressions and the five freedoms of the First Amendment: religion, speech, press, assembly and petition.”

The history of the news is displayed in the News Corporation News History gallery.

Other permanent exhibits in the Newseum include the Berlin Wall Exhibit, which features eight pieces of the concrete Berlin Wall, as well as the watchtower from Checkpoint Charlie, and the 9/11 exhibit, which contains the mangled broadcast antennae that once stood atop the World Trade Center.

The 9/11 exhibit had information about the tragedy, how it was presented in the news and a video of eyewitness accounts from reporters and cameramen who were on site on Sept. 11, 2001.

The Pulitzer Prize Photographs Gallery presented every Pulitzer Prize-winning photograph since the prize was established in 1942. the prize was split into two separate categories in 1968. The names of the categories have changed to the current titles of “Feature News” and “Breaking News.”

The Newseum refers to itself as “a neutral forum committed to fostering open, nuanced discussions,” as it tries to make itself just as unbiased as the press is supposed to be. It devotes itself to the study of the press in all its forms.

Tara Truax

tmtruax@vwc.edu

(Photos: Ashlei Gates | Marlin Chronicle)