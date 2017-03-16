Transformation Thursday: Andre Banks

How has community service helped you to grow as a person?

A: “Since I am a shy/quiet person, it allows me to step out of my comfort zone and share my knowledge and experiences with children in the community.”

How has VWC made you a different person than you were as a freshman?

A: “When I first got here, I felt like I was always stuck in my dorm room. As I matured I was able to gain different/more opportunities and leadership positions, which allowed me to grow as a person. These positions allowed me to gain valuable interpersonal skills such as communication and depend

What has been your favorite memory as a Marlin?

A: “Playing in ‘The Tank’ in front of our peers and listening to the excitement from the crowd at every home game.”

What is something about Wesleyan that you will always hold close to your heart?

A:”Wesleyan is a close- knit community, and always has a family -type vibe.”

What is some advice that you can offer to other athletes on and off the court?

A: “Manage your time wisely, get to know your professors, get your work done before you do anything else and have fun on and off the court.”

Jasmine Driggs

(Photo: Andre Banks | Courtesy)