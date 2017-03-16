Stay-cation

Miami, Key West, the Outer Banks, the Bahamas and Cancun are all popular spring break locations for college students, according to SpringCity.com. For Virginia Wesleyan College students who don’t have money to travel and are staying in the area, there are still a number of options to maximize their fun.

RecX, the campus recreation program at VWC, allows students to rent out an array of outdoor equipment. Kayaks, paddle boards and fishing poles can be checked out for the day to be used either on campus at Lake Taylor or at any other off-campus location.

Students can enjoy the leisure of spring break while still getting out and about by visiting the beaches in Virginia Beach.

Chic’s Beach is a popular destination for VWC students, being only a 15-minute drive from campus.

“Chic’s Beach is nice because it’s close to campus and the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel, so it’s a pretty view,” sophomore Ashley Fisher said. “However, I prefer going to the Oceanfront because there’s more parking and it’s more secluded in some places.”

The other beaches, like Sandbridge and the Oceanfront, offer a variety of perks for students looking to inject adventure into their spring break. When walking up and down the boardwalk and browsing the street shops are not enough, take a chance to see local wildlife.

Whale and dolphin watching tours aboard the Rudee Flipper will take guests from Rudee Inlet to Cape Henry to witness the migrating animals. The 90-minute excursions are narrated by experienced crew, who will be available to share their knowledge and answer questions, according to the Virginia Beach event guide.

Both the Virginia Beach Oceanfront and Sandbridge offer dolphin kayak tours that allow participants to paddle up close and personal to the aquatic creatures.

Students who aren’t looking to go too crazy over break can check out the Virginia Zoo in Norfolk. The zoo includes animals from four different continents and educational programs to educate the public on conservation efforts and live animal showcases. Virginia Wesleyan College students get into the zoo for free with a student I.D.

With Virginia’s inconsistent weather, the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center, located in Virginia Beach, is a venue comfortable for visiting no matter what outdoor conditions are. For $22, students can experience hands-on exhibits, nature paths, educational exhibits and aquatic life.

Students with money to burn can experience the Adventure Park at the aquarium. The park is an eco-friendly zipline and aerial adventure experience in the trees above the scenic Owls Creek, according to the Virginia Aquarium.

For more events and activities to do in the area, check out the event calendar at visitvirginiabeach.com.

Justin Smith

jrsmith2@vwc.edu