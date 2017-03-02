Marlins Declassified

“Consider living some place you have never lived before, especially in a big city. This is the perfect time to make a move, and there are three ways you can do this: (1) go to graduate school, (2) get a job offer, or (3) live with a friend or relative while you seek employment. Take advantage of your mobility when you are young and have few responsibilities.” – Kathy Merlock Jackson, professor of communication.

“Get an internship. Gain as much experience as you can in an area that interests you the most to ensure that is the route you would like to go upon graduation.” – Takeyra Collins, visiting instructor of recreation and leisure

Jasmine Driggs

jtdriggs@vwc.edu

