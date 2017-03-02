Transformation Thursday: Laura Robusto

What are your plans after college?

“My plans involve helping people because I am really passionate about community service and helping others. I don’t know what my job will be yet, but I know that whatever it may be, it will involve assisting the community in some way. At some point I will be going to graduate school to continue my studies in mathematics, but for right now I plan to take some time off.”

What is your favorite memory as a freshman?

“A really funny memory was my first hall get-together with the other women from first-floor East Hall. We went to get sushi, which I really don’t care for, and while I was moving tables to make a huge table for all of us to sit at, a glass soy-sauce bottle fell onto the floor. The bottle not only broke, but soy sauce went everywhere and a few drops splashed into Kristen and Stephanie’s eyes. Soon after that incident, they became my best friends.”

What is something that you will never forget about Virginia Wesleyan College?

“I will never forget the opportunities that VWC gave me and the leadership and individual growth that I experienced here. From doing research to doing an internship to being on executive boards, I don’t think I would have gotten so much experience at any of the other schools I was looking at.”

What is the most exciting thing you’ve done as a Marlin?

“When I did my internship at Cru’s International Headquarters in Orlando, Florida, we went ziplining when it was storming outside and when I still had a sprained ankle. Part of the zipline went over a gator pond and it was really exciting. Even though I had the time of my life, at the end of the day, my ankle was killing me.”

How do you think Virginia Wesleyan College has helped to mold you into the woman that you are today?

“I think the opportunities here have given me a confidence in myself that I’ve never had before. I have grown to have more of a reliance on God with all the obstacles and trying times that I have gone through while at VWC. Finally, VWC has helped me mold into a woman who has a heart for the world and a love for the people in it.”

If you had to leave the underclassmen with one piece of advice after your senior year, what would it be?

“Never think that a professor is not going to bring doughnuts. All the professors want to help you, even if it’s just by bringing doughnuts. Don’t think that a professor won’t do anything for you as a student.”

Activities:

Wesleyan Scholar

NSF-STEM Scholars program

Sigma Zeta Science and Mathematics Honor Society

Beta Beta Beta Biological Honor Society

Omicron Delta Kappa National Leadership Honor Society

Phi Eta Sigma National Honor Society

Eta Sigma Phi Latin Honor Society

Cru (Campus Crusade for Christ)

Math Club

Science Club

Vocaholics A Cappella Club

Jasmine Driggs

jtdriggs@vwc.edu



(Photo: Ashlei Gates | Marlin Chronicle)