Marlins declassified: Graduation survival kit

“Create a ‘bucket list’ of things you want to do before you leave VWC,” Jason Seward, assistant vice president for student affairs.

“Start saving and investing in your future early. Although you will want to have all the money from your first paycheck….take advantage of your company’s retirement plan,” Jason Seward, assistant vice president for student affairs.

“If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, now is the time to make one and fill it with any accolade or projects that will make you stand out because recruiters are always looking,” Samantha Jackson ’16, management trainee at Enterprise Holdings.

“If you’re not planning on grad school, start applying to as many jobs as you can now. The job hunt is tough and can take up so much time, so start now. You can get hired while still in school and immediately start when you graduate,” Samantha Jackson ’16, management trainee at Enterprise Holdings.

“Make sure you have a good, up-to-date resume and a portfolio of your best work,” Kathy Merlock Jackson, professor of communication.

“Make plans to travel. A trip provides the perfect transition between your college years and what comes next,” Kathy Merlock Jackson, professor of communication.

“Consider living some place you have never lived before, especially in a big city. This is the perfect time to make a move, and there are three ways you can do this: (1) go to graduate school, (2) get a job offer, or (3) live with a friend or relative while you seek employment. Take advantage of your mobility when you are young and have few responsibilities,” Kathy Merlock Jackson, professor of communication.

“Get an internship. Gain as much experience as you can in an area that interests you the most to ensure that is the route you would like to go upon graduation,” Takeyra Collins, visiting instructor of recreation and leisure

“Update your resume and/or portfolio. Identify all the volunteering, service learning, or time spent in specific settings that relate to the job you are interested in obtaining,” Takeyra Collins, visiting instructor of recreation and leisure