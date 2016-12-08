Concert Brings Holiday Cheer

Virginia Wesleyan College took no time to get the campus into the holiday spirit after students returned from Thanksgiving break. The Edward D. Hofheimer Theater presented the annual “A Wesleyan Christmas” concert Dec. 1 through Dec. 3, showcasing the talented VWC students who are members of the choir group.

Performers of the concert included The Wesleyan Singers, The Wesleyan Chorale, The Wesleyan Jazz Ensemble, The Wesleyan Guitar Ensemble and the Tapestry Handbell Ensemble.

The night began with The Wesleyan Jazz Ensemble performing five traditional Christmas songs. Songs such as “Let it Snow!,” “Santa Baby” and “Jingle Bell Rock” opened up the show.

At the start of the main program, members of The Wesleyan Chorale, an elite group of singers, entered the theater singing “A’soalin.” The dim lit theater and the steady voices of the student singers created an ominous ambiance for the audience.

A sophomore in attendance, Ashley Fisher, said the opening song was her favorite.

“I liked the way they came out so calmly. It was eerie, yet beautiful,” Fisher said.

Junior and Wesleyan Singer Gwendolynn Malone said the meaning behind the song is what made it her favorite.

“This is my favorite because it shows the two different sides of Christmas time. One side is happy and cheery while the other side involves people who are not well off and those who are struggling through the harsh winter,” Malone said.

Fisher was also a fan of the Tapestry Handbell Ensemble who performed several songs at the concert but noted that they seemed to have stolen the spotlight.

“The ladies with the bells were so good,” Fisher said. “They were so talented, but they did seem to overpower the actual singers. I wish the students sang more.”

The night went on with The Wesleyan Chorale and Wesleyan Singers singing songs including “Sing We Now of Christmas” and “Away in a Manger.” The performers introduced the final song by collectively whistling to emulate a blizzard before ending the show with “One Winter’s Night.”

Collectively, the concerts saw success, according to Malone.

“Thursday afternoon was a little bit smaller only because of the timing; however, both Friday and Saturday were sold out concerts,” Malone said.

